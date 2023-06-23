Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 339,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,381,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 21,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

