CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

