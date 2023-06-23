Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.52 and a 200-day moving average of $271.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

