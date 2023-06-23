Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

