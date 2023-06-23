Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

