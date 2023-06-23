Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 521.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $186.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day moving average is $179.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

