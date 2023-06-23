Old Port Advisors Sells 141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.