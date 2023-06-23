Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

Nucor stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

