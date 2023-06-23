Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,300 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

