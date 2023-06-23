Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.