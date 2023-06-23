Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 550 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.