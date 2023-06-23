Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,042 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

