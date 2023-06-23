Webster Bank N. A. Purchases Shares of 48,840 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

