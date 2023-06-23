Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Cut by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

