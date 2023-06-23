Webster Bank N. A. Takes $1.19 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $252,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,224,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

