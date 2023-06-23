Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $377.80 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.