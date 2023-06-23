Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 280 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

Shares of PPG opened at $140.77 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

