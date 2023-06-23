ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

NYSE:NOW opened at $549.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.78 and a 200-day moving average of $453.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.55, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.