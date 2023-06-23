Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,997 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

