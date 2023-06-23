Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $20.55 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,821 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.