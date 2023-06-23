Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,098 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.07 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

