Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,884 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

