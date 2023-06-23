Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.