Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $320.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average is $316.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

