The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

