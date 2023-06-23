RDA Financial Network Sells 2,274 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

