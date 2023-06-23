Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
