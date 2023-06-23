Barclays Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.63.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

