Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Raises Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DRI opened at $162.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $111.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

