Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 6.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

