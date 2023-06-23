Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.