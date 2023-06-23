Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.