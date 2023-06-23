Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 104,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

