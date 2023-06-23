Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $214.82 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

