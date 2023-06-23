Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

