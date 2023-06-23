Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $258.07 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

