Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 767 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

