Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $524.20 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.27 and its 200-day moving average is $492.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

