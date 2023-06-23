Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

