AHL Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48. The company has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

