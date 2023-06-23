Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 120 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

