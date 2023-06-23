Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

