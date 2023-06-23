Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.26.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.

Transurban Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Dividend History for Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)

