Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.26.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.
Transurban Group Company Profile
See Also
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Transurban Group
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.