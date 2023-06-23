Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.26.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.