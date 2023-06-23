McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

NYSE MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

