Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.