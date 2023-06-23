Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Shares of MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

