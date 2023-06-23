Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.67. The company has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

