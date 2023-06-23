Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 427 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

