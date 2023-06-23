Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $571,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,014,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

NYSE MRO opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

