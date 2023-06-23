Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 4,662 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

